Twitter subscriptions . Fine with me. I bought $25K of Twitter stock a few years ago. I don't mind putting money behind my use of Twitter. What would I pay for? No character limit. Titles, simple styling, links. Basic blogging features . It can carry multi-megabyte images and videos as payloads. A blog post is no big deal. Add a More link . People still don't click links in Twitter. That's why threads are so popular. That's why image posts are popular. Pave the cowpath and let's go unlimited-length.