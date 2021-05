I figured out the cruise control on my 2020 Subaru Forester , and it's lovely, interactive. Turn it on, set the speed, and how far you want to be from the car in front, it does the rest. It knows if you take your hands off the wheel and yells at you. The Forester also knows how to stay in lane, even on twisty mountain roads, like the roads where I live. I find I no longer stress about driving off the road, which is weird because I used to be paranoid about that. But I kind of trust the car to keep me from killing myself.