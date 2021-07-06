Web devs -- if you work in JavaScript and sometimes think of adding a feature that uses OPML but think it's too much trouble, I've put together a toolkit in the form of an NPM package and browser-based code that makes supporting OPML as simple as JSON. There's a new explosion of interest in outliners, so now is a great time to start wiring these things together to create truly world wide applications. We're on the cusp of greatness, again. Imho, ymmv, mmlm. 🚀#
If you have comments or questions on the developer toolkit, please use this thread. #
I'm having one of the most promising collaborations of my career with the LogSeq guys. You can see it in this Twitter thread. There are also back-channel conversations. #
