So if you listen to Putin he doesn't want the countries touching his border to be aligned with the US. At first you think okay I can understand that. But why should he care. We had Cuba 90 miles away from Florida for decades, they were a client of the USSR, and were spreading revolution all through Latin America, which according to the Monroe Doctrine was our sphere of influence. We didn't like it, and we did try to invade Cuba, but in a small way , and it didn't work and that was the end of that. So why does Putin care if Ukraine becomes part of NATO. So what if they don't like Russia. Russia isn't going to get invaded the way Napoleon and Hitler did. Why would they bother dealing with all the mud and the ferocious Russian soldiers. Why not just hurl a few nukes at them. I think we all know that World War III will be fought with nukes. So what's the point in Putin owning Ukraine? Why not just launch some nukes at us. That's where this is headed, right? I'd love to see someone sit down with Putin, like a therapist, and work this out with him. What would his dream outcome be? What would make him feel like he won? This is all so confusing. The basic premise of the nuclear age was that something like this can't happen.