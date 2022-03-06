I'm flying blind about energy use#

Here's an idea of how to cut fuel consumption for electricity. #
My electric bill has been going up, dramatically. Not sure how much this is due to rising energy cost, or my purchase of a Tesla electric car last year, or something else. I use electricity for lots of things. More all the time.#
What's the difference in cost between keeping the thermostat at 65 vs 60? Maybe it's insignificant, or maybe it's very significant. I have no idea. #
I have no tools to tell me what my electric consumption is graphed over time. If I did, I could for example, unplug the car and see how much the consumption goes down. Or turn down the thermostat to 60 and see what happens.#
Who knows what my car is doing when I'm not watching? It has a mind of its own. Not like old cars that did nothing when they're turned off, my Tesla is always waking up and doing stuff. I bet that uses energy. #
Maybe one of my devices is somehow malfunctioning and using a lot of energy and I could reduce consumption by replacing it, or leave it turned off unless I'm using it. #
We're all flying blind. Let's create the tools to optimize energy use. I bet it would save a lot of money and be a good way to cut energy consumption. #
Last update: Sunday March 6, 2022; 11:39 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)