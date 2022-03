Another thought -- people assume Russia will keep marching after taking Ukraine and presumably assassinating its president, the lovely Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was discussed at the end of today's Daily podcast , where the reporter and host agreed that Putin will have a problem if he has Zelenskyy assassinated. I'd like to propose an alternate theory. Once Zelenskyy is gone, Putin will give a speech saying that the Nazis did it. He will have a black ribbon on his lapel, the standard thing people will wear to mourn the death of Zelenskyy. He will say Russia entered Ukraine toZelenskyy, not to kill him. They will round up some Ukrainian "Nazis" and kill them. The Russian army, their job done, will return home, leaving Uktraine to be run by a Putin puppet. I think this is much more likely than Putin repeating his mistake of invading Ukraine, or at least wait until a Putinite is in power in the US, and they've had a chance to withdraw from NATO, rendering it powerless,. Then all of Europe will recalculate and accept Russia as Stalin 2.0, and try to coexist, without the protection of the American nuclear shield. Putin can continue looting the United States, and get started on Europe.