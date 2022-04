If you're a developer who's been hanging around DrummerSpace, I'd like to invite you to participate in this thread that's been started by Scott Block , who popped up in a Twitter thread about interop among tools for thought. I am head-down on another project now, something new, that of course will connect to Drummer. But I am still 100 percent on board for interop #TFT space. I want all of them to peer, based on an open format, so a healthy ecosystem of databases, renderers and editors can emerge around the basic idea of using computers for thinking and communicating ideas. This is why I got into software in the first place. Scott appears to understand how Roam works, and of course I know how Drummer works, so the goal is to get this going, one step at a time. I've written a comment on what I think a good first step would be. And the OPML package I wrote for JavaScript seems will play a role in this project which I hope happens, and I hope you can help with.