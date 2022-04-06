A utility I wrote a while back that converts an OPML file from XML to JSON. It's exactly the same outline either way. If people prefer to use JSON to XML for outlines, this is how to do it. I've written a lot of JavaScript code that assumes exactly this structure.#
If you're a developer who's been hanging around DrummerSpace, I'd like to invite you to participate in this thread that's been started by Scott Block, who popped up in a Twitter thread about interop among tools for thought. I am head-down on another project now, something new, that of course will connect to Drummer. But I am still 100 percent on board for interop #TFT space. I want all of them to peer, based on an open format, so a healthy ecosystem of databases, renderers and editors can emerge around the basic idea of using computers for thinking and communicating ideas. This is why I got into software in the first place. Scott appears to understand how Roam works, and of course I know how Drummer works, so the goal is to get this going, one step at a time. I've written a comment on what I think a good first step would be. And the OPML package I wrote for JavaScript seems will play a role in this project which I hope happens, and I hope you can help with. #
Last update: Wednesday April 6, 2022; 1:14 PM EDT.
