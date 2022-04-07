It's so funny -- not really -- that Scott Love is gone, and one of our many slogans was this: Boca or Bucha, which meant that we'd either succeed in overthrowing IBM in the personal computer industry, headquartered in Boca Raton, or we'd be on the red-eye to Bucharest to begin our exile. #
Why Bucharest? It was where my father was born, and at the time, in the mid-80s, was known to be a hellish place, run by a totalitarian dictator, Nicolae Ceaușescu, a monster. #
Scott died in an accident late last year. Ceaușescu was overthrown and executed in 1989, a couple of years after Scott and I parted ways. IBM sold their PC business a few years later, they didn't need our help to be driven out. And now Bucha has become famous as the site of a great atrocity in the Russian-Ukrainian war. #
Now we can write the epitaph of something that started as a joke between two young friends fighting for the cause of software that helps you think and now has become anything but funny. I have no idea what this means, or if it means anything at all. But I wish Scott were here to share this story with. #
BTW, you know how it is when you start to come to terms with the death of a friend, and you think, right now Scott is going to send me an email saying it was all a big joke. He architected quite a few of those at Living Videotext back in the day. But it's not going to happen, is it?#
Last update: Thursday April 7, 2022; 9:34 PM EDT.
