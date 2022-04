There's a technique in movies where the camera follows the star doing something very ordinary. Like walking into a store. Or just driving their car. The camera is looking at the driver, but focuses on what's happening outside, to get your mind to consider that. It's at this point that you know that something momentous and bad is about to happen. In some movies its a car crash. Or the star gets shot. Or someone runs in front of the car. There are some movies where the director doesn't prepare you for The Bad Thing, and if it's done well it can be very disturbing (if you've seen The Departed you know what I mean). Anyway, today I was going walking in the springtime garden outside my house, with all the debris from fallen trees and branches. It was a rough winter. And I become conscious in a way that happens sometimes. It's uncomfortable because you connect to your animal-ness in a way that's a lot more real than usual. I always get nervous that something momentous and bad is about to happen. The feeling of consciousness in the moment and the movie-maker's technique are the same thing, and it's why you have the feeling of dread watching the movie, and in real life. Only in the movie it always happens and in real life (so far) it never does.