There's a technique in movies where the camera follows the star doing something very ordinary. Like walking into a store. Or just driving their car. The camera is looking at the driver, but focuses on what's happening outside, to get your mind to consider that. It's at this point that you know that something momentous and bad is about to happen. In some movies its a car crash. Or the star gets shot. Or someone runs in front of the car. There are some movies where the director doesn't prepare you for The Bad Thing, and if it's done well it can be very disturbing (if you've seen The Departed you know what I mean). Anyway, today I was going walking in the springtime garden outside my house, with all the debris from fallen trees and branches. It was a rough winter. And I become conscious in a way that happens sometimes. It's uncomfortable because you connect to your animal-ness in a way that's a lot more real than usual. I always get nervous that something momentous and bad is about to happen. The feeling of consciousness in the moment and the movie-maker's technique are the same thing, and it's why you have the feeling of dread watching the movie, and in real life. Only in the movie it always happens and in real life (so far) it never does. #
BTW, I have experienced momentous and bad things, and have never had this kind of super conscious awareness preview. My 17-year-old uncle driving his car at 60 mph on city streets in Queens, going through a stop sign. A car coming the other way smashes into ours. No seatbelts. Our car spins around, my head crashes into the window, breaks it. I get out of the car and run around a few times and then pass out. Broken collarbone. I don't remember any of this, I didn't experience it, consciously. I was told this is what happened and what I did. There was no fear, presumably because fear wouldn't have helped me survive?#
In the 90s when I was studying massage, my teachers wanted us to be in this hyper-conscious mode always, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I think. I've never attained that. Most of the time I'm in my movie. Maybe that's why the awareness of my personal presence in a scene in my movie is so alarming. #
I would love to see a Democratic ad that went like this. "The Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade this summer. The best way fight back is to make sure the Democrats have a majority in the Senate. Here's what you must do."#
BTW, you can use Drummer to read the DaveNet outlines. Here's a link that opens the 1997 DaveNets. You just have to change the number in the URL to open a different year. I picked 1997 because that was a big year for innovation. The basic ideas of blogging were starting to become pretty obvious. And it's all there in the archive. #
I am happy to report that as far as I can tell all of DaveNet, 1994-2004, is in the Daytona database and is searchable. Yay! Ten years of writing restored. Not bad.#
Last update: Monday April 11, 2022; 7:26 PM EDT.
