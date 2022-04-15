If Twitter had peered with other Twitter-like systems then they never would have had to develop and pay for content moderation. It's *possible* this is factored into Musk's plan. File this under "silos are expensive to run."#
I need a messaging app that runs on both Android and iOS and has a web interface so I can access it from my Mac and my Chromebook. There must be something out there that fits this bill? To be clear, it has to a "normal" messaging app that communicates with people who send messages from Android or iOS, using their standard vendor-supplied messaging apps.#
Last update: Friday April 15, 2022; 2:34 PM EDT.
