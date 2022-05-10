An OPML-related project#

If you aren't into OPML and RSS you can skip this post. 😄#
I have yet to organize all the bits going into my next project, the one I've been working on all year (so far). It doesn't even have a codename yet, which is unusual for me, I usually come up with them at the beginning. It will eventually have one. Anyway at this time I don't have a good place on GitHub to put the bits, the data and scripts, so I'll hang them off this post on my blog until a better place shows up. #
I wanted a really good example of an OPML subscription list for the RSS-related project. The canonical example are of course the collection of feeds for the NY Times. They have them all assembled on a single page. I did a view source, and saw that it's fairly good HTML, although it looks mostly hand-coded. I selected out the part of the HTML with the list, and opened it in a good HTML source editor, and cleaned it up until it passed without errors in an XML validator. #
Then in Frontier, I wrote a script to read the file into an object database structure, and then wrote a script to create a flat OPML subscription list with the data. I opened the outline in Drummer, and organized it the way they have it organized on their site. I then opened the outline in my feed reader app and copied a few of the feeds from the NYT list, pasted them into the list for the test app, and it worked as I hoped it would. #
Now we also have a current, complete and well-organized list of the NYT feeds.#
Last update: Tuesday May 10, 2022; 12:11 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)