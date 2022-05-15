It was always possible to edit subscription lists in Drummer, its native format is OPML which is the same format used for subscription lists for RSS applications, but a feature was added and a howto written that makes it easier. You can start with a list exported from your feed reader, or write one from scratch to import into your reader. #
I've noticed my Spectrum bill inches up a few dollars every month. Not enough to make a stink about but it adds up. I have StarLink now, but haven't mounted the antenna well enough to get good connections, so I can't turn off Spectrum, yet. ;-)#
Two Game 7s in the NBA playoffs today. Uncle Davey will be watching TV. The two games mean different things, to me at least. Either way, in the first game, one very deserving team will move forward and another very deserving team will go home. The other game will determine if future Hall of FamerChris Paul will get another shot at the championship, or if he's forever banished to being a great player who never got there. You get a sense this, at age 37, is his last shot. There's no shame in that, he has lots of company.#
Last update: Sunday May 15, 2022; 1:37 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)