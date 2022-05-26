We like sports because they last beyond one person's lifetime. We don't bring our disagreements to ballgames (at least not amongst fans of the same team). We can hate the owner of the our team (and we do) but we know that no one really owns a team. #
The mass shootings are a TV show we've all watched to the point where we're all prepared to be actors in the pageant if the show comes to our town. There was actually a report on this phenomenon on NPR when the Virginia Tech rampage happened. #
My adverse reaction to the second Covid booster (I assume, I had three vaccinations on Tuesday) got even worse yesterday. And the pain from the shots in both arms made it hard to sleep. But last night was much better. Hopefully I'll be able to get some programming done today, to get back on track with the current project. #
Yesterday I wrote that I am irony-deficient. It's kind of a joke, but it's also the truth, as all good jokes are. You could say something ridiculous, intending it to be humorous, but I won't get it. I take things at face value. That's why I find April Fools so disturbing. But if you do it a lot I'll be tuned in, and you'll never get me again. I think it's a good thing to be irony-deficient btw. The universe is amazing and amazing things actually happen all the time. Being ID just means you have an open mind. #
Every time you want to understand why the Repubs appear to be against the USA it's because they are. They are the Putin Party. We seem to be constantly forgetting that as if this were the movieMemento. #
