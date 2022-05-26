You are the establishment#

I was told by a post-boomer that the boomers might have started out promising but eventually we became the establishment. I thought to myself "what an idiot." Give me credit, I didn't say it out loud. gave it some thought first.#
Every one of us from the moment we're born, or maybe even from the moment of conception if the Supreme Court has its way, is a member of the establishment. #
As if there were a way to live outside the grid that ties all our lives and fates together. #
Myhippie uncle, born in 1945, actually tried not to be part of the establishment. He bought some land in northeast Florida in the early 70s, which at the time was still pretty wild, and they set up a hippie commune that was off the grid. no electricity, phone, no city water or sewer. He was an inventive guy, so he built a windmill and water tower. They grew stuff, but when they got sick or traveled they rejoined the rest of us as part of the establishment. They smoked Marlboros, paid for those with money they made doing macramé and sold to hippy dippy head shops through a distributor -- very establishment if you ask me. Turns out even if you're ready to make a full commitment to living an alternate lifestyle, it's basically impossible. #
And pointless. Proves nothing. No one of our lives is important in the bigger context. Stopping this juggernaut of civilization is something even the richest megabillionaire sad to say can't influence very much. We all die. We are all living beyond our means from a survival standpoint. And there is nothing any of us can do about it. That's why my younger friend was saying something idiotic. 💥#
Last update: Thursday May 26, 2022; 5:12 PM EDT.
