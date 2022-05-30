One of many things that's great about the pairing of the Celtics and Warriors in the NBA Finals is that they're not the Lakers and the Nets. Both teams grew their own talent, formed teams in an artful way and patiently developed their players until they found the right formula and nurtured it along. I also like that they have welcomed back Al Horford and Andre Iguodala, two heros of previous Celtics and Warriors campaigns. Not only is this a good way to build a winning team, but it also feels right to the fans. I don't want my teams' geography and legacy used, as if it were an airline, meant to take a couple of superstars somewhere, to host them -- but I see, all fans really -- a family, with generations coming and going, and a continuity all the way back to the beginning. I esp like that the Celtics shook off one of the carpetbaggers on their way to the Finals. The Knicks are my team, but I can appreciate other teams, learn from them, imagine what it would be like to be a Warriors or Celtics fan, and appreciate basketball well-done, which I hope to see in the Finals which start on Thursday. #
An Android phone with the Alexa app installed and voice control enabled.#
It took me a few steps to arrive at this combo. Everything is battery powered and does its stuff with either Bluetooth or wifi, no need for a cell connection, at least not when you're near the house. #
Last update: Monday May 30, 2022; 10:54 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)