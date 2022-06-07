Thread: I didn't coin the term Web 2.0, but i didn't object to it either, because what we were doing was realizing the vision of the web from the guy who invented it, who wanted it to be two-way. People wouldn't just read stuff on the web, they would also write stuff.#
I was thinking for a while about what would be the best way to illustrate the opportunity in factoring the Twitter API, so that developers wouldn't have to run a server to create browser-based apps. #
I was thinking of maybe releasing the source for thread.center or happy.friends, or another of the many Twitter utilities I've written over the years. I still might do that, but I decided for now to go another way, by writing the simplest program possible, an app that just posts a tweet that says Hello World. #
You can run it here. I am running an instance of the server on one of my machines. #
This is how I envision Twitter's backend working for developers. Just include the functionality in the Hello World server in Twitter's server. Why should every developer have to write the same code, and run a server? All I want to do is write and run something quickly to try an idea out. And if it becomes popular, I won't have the skill or resources to scale my server, when Twitter is already scaling their server, and my server is doing nothing but communicating with Twitter's. A perfect opportunity for factoring. #
Obviously such a backend would have to do more than post a Hello World tweet. That's not hard to do -- I've done it and am happy to share the code. I think that Twitter is an excellent platform for developers, and it would be much better if it got even simpler. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)