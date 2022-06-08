We create these virtual people, for example davewiner on Twitter, or dave.winer.12 on Facebook, or scripting on GitHub, and then create stuff under those names, in a way that (hopefully) only the real Dave Winer can edit. #
When I say Drummer uses Twitter for identity, I'm just saying that rather than invent a new name here, we're happy to use the name you're known by on Twitter. #
If you don't use Twitter, it takes about a minute to create an account, and then you can use that name here.#
If you don't want to use Twitter, you can't use the web version of Drummer. #
(But if you use a Mac it is possible to still use Drummer, you can run it on your own machine. There's a desktop version for the Mac.)#
I could write and maintain my own identity server. If I did that, that's basically all I would do. Think of all the fancy things Twitter does to support hundreds of millions of users. And what you expect of them. If somehow you get locked out of your account, you have to connect with a human being somehow to get it back. They have it set up, skillfully, so you get a very small amount of a human being's time, because otherwise the economics don't work. If I ran the identity system I use, I wouldn't be as efficient as they are and it's a thankless job, and I don't want it.#
Also, it's futuristic to use the same identity system as other developers. The more people use it, the better prepared we will be if there's a problem in the future with continuing to use Twitter. By using an external identity system I am inviting other developers to join me, so we can pool our efforts when we need to. Otherwise there's no hope that a common system could develop. It has been tried. But evolving this way is the only way imho that has a chance of working. #
So when I say Drummer uses Twitter for identity, that means you log in to Twitter, they tell us what your name is, and then we know where to store your stuff so that only you can edit it. It really is a nice thing that Twitter does, and for now at least I can't imagine they have any ulterior motive for doing this, and if they ever do we'll have to cross that bridge when we get there. But we couldn't get there at all without using some kind of bridge here. #
