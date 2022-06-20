For people who read this blog who don't follow the NBA this all must seem boring, but this is the time of year when the piper gets paid. The chickens have come home to roost and now time for the bards to write. To write about the foibles of would-be kings of basketball, such as Kevin Durant. He did the NBA a favor by leaving Golden State. There was no room for both KD and Steph Curry on the same team. This is the year that the idea of the superteam was completely debunked. Perhaps KD should hook up with LeBron and hmm Russell Westbrook and Melo. James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker. If there were an NBA team in Pittsburgh I'd say that's where they all should play. Otherwise Sacramento or Orlando. However this is the time of year when my attention turns to the Mets. If all goes as planned you should get a few months of reprieve from basketball.#
Last update: Monday June 20, 2022; 10:36 AM EDT.
