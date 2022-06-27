If you're an expert on something timely and people are annoying you with stupid comments, turn them off. You are not a tutor. They are not sincere. Stop wasting your time and leadership. We need you to focus now.#
Do you think they have a good laugh at the Supreme Court whenever they put something into an opinion that clearly violates the Constitution? Like the evil villain from Austin Powers movies.#
Last update: Monday June 27, 2022; 12:07 PM EDT.
