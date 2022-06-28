One of the miracles of the web. I sent a question to Heather Cox Richardson, and she responded. Even though I'm not a historian. I love it when the quality of an idea makes a difference, not the qualifications of the person asking the question. #
We should have settled slavery after the Civil War by rewriting the Constitution to take out everything that was there to protect slavery. I wonder if Abraham Lincoln had plans for this before he was assassinated. Instead we left the Constitution virtually unchanged, and as a result a slight variant of slavery rebooted right after the war and has continued since. We have yet to cleanse ourselves of slavery. Until we do that, honestly, we cannot be a country. #
My blogging ethos came from the Whole Earth Catalog. They moved from technical howto-type stuff to whatever was on SB's mind. If the ideas come from the same mind, and the pub is a product of that person's mind, it's perfect. I remember reading it at my uncle's house in florida, totally off the grid little geodesic he made himself. i loved the Whole Earth book because it seemed like my uncle. an engineer and hippie. he was another big influence in my eclectic, jumping where my mind wanted to go, even if it took years.#
BTW, the best Silicon Valley novel ever imho is Microserfs. After you read the book, it programs you to think you're in the book. Amazing how complete the virtuality is. #
Last update: Tuesday June 28, 2022; 12:22 PM EDT.
