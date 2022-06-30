New version of davetwitter, an Node package for simplified server-side access to Twitter API. They retired an API a while back, we didn't need it, so I took out the call. #
We've been at war for all these years, without being very conscious of it, and the enemy just took over. We're only beginning to realize we have to fight back now with everything we have. We didn't defend the victories. New generations came along and took for granted that we couldn't go backwards. In fact I'm pretty sure it hasn't sunk in yet for most.#
I bought a relatively cheap office chair that I really liked. Fit me really well, and elevated me high off the floor which is comfortable for me. But yesterday one of the arms on the chair broke off. Just like that. I thought no big deal, I'll get used to it. No. It doesn't work that way. I spend so many hours each day in this chair, the missing arm throws me off balance, sometimes literally. Almost fell off the damn thing a couple of times. I have another much more expensive chair (older) that I hate. I tried using it. No not going to do that. So I ordered a new cheap replacement. Even the littlest things matter it seems. Of course I have to assemble these things and I hate that part. So many opportunities to screw it up (I think that's the problem with the older chair btw).#
Last update: Thursday June 30, 2022; 2:41 PM EDT.
