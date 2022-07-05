Dear YouTubeTV which is constantly nagging me to reactivate their service. There's no way as far as I know to talk to them (they sure talk a lot to me) other than posting this publicly. So -- I would absolutely switch to your service if you had MSG and SNY. I need to be able to watch Knicks and Mets games. That's all that keeps me with Spectrum whose software is nowhere near as good as Google's.#
Drummer and a bunch of other services were down for a couple of hours. They're back now. Still diggin! 💥#
I was out and about this morning running errands and everywhere I went I was the only one wearing a mask. I wanted to ask people if they thought Covid was over, but of course I didn't. I got a few stares which I interpreted to mean they felt judged by me. True. And I by them.#
Last update: Tuesday July 5, 2022; 3:07 PM EDT.
