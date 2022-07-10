I'm spending this year re-learning what I know about RSS and feed tech. The more I view the landscape the more I see a tragedy that no one listened to each other, no one worked together.#
Open standards are precious when they come about and should be protected. We've been around this many times, Microsoft would have done much better if they had let the web grow around them without trying to own it. The same will be learned by spotify re podcasting. #
PS: This is a real song, we used to sing it for some reason when we were kids.#
Last update: Sunday July 10, 2022; 12:58 PM EDT.
