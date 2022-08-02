I've been working outside an office for over 30 years, except for a brief period when I had an office at Berkman. Because i had the office, I was able to get an experienced radio team (Lydon and McGrath) to work with me on this idea I had for audio blogging (which became podcasting) and one of my colleagues suggested that blogging would work well with politics, which got the bootstrap of political blogging going. So -- having an office and using it is good. In my experience, things get created that way that otherwise wouldn't.#
I mostly watch, read and listen to news to keep track of how they're screwing us.#
Last update: Tuesday August 2, 2022; 12:31 PM EDT.
