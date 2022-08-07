I usually exercise in the afternoon, but it's been so hot, so I did my Peloton ride first thing this morning. Then swimming, a nice breakfast with a tall glass of delicious ice coffee. The sense of well-being is overwhelming. I used to have this feeling after working out when I was much younger. Now, older, it's harder to get there. It's nice to see if I do everything well, I can still get there.#
Last update: Sunday August 7, 2022; 10:01 AM EDT.
