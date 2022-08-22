This doesn't work#

Okay -- Trump doesn't play by the rules of journalism. He doesn't explain why he had the stolen documents. His only response is to flood the zone with bullshit as Bannon says.#
The Dems on the other hand accept the rules of journalism, which over decades has come to mean avoid saying anything, so everything Dems say comes out more and more like mush. They work hard to say nothing for fear of provoking a new scandal in the press.#
We view what Trump does negatively, but what about the other journalism as the sole judge approach? It doesn't work any better for us, in fact you'd have to say at this time that approach is losing. We're one election away from becoming an openly fascist country.#
That's why, sorry to say -- I'm not sad to see the enforcers of journalism at CNN and other news orgs get fired. Because the system they are enforcing is flushing our system down the toilet. And the system, even though it's fucked up, is better than having no system at all. #
I wonder if the big journalism thinkers think this idea deserves to be part of the mix. You never see it on the op-ed pages, or part of the discussion on The Beat with Ari Melber. Hmm.#
Last update: Monday August 22, 2022; 10:03 AM EDT.
