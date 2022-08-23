Ulster County bagels?#

I made a trip down to NYC a couple of weeks ago, and picked up a fresh bagel with cream cheese and lox at Utopia Bagels in Queens. It was heaven. #
I don't imagine I'm going to get that good a bagel in Ulster County, but what about a fresh bagel? I went to Lox of Bagels in Saugerties last Tuesday, they had bins full of bagels that looked fresh and there was a long line of people waiting to be served so it seemed promising. But the bagels were old and stale. Yck.#
Okay I'm going to go to every bagel place in the area until I find one that's decent. Or maybe you can save me the time??#
Last update: Tuesday August 23, 2022; 3:36 PM EDT.
