The health care system is so broken -- you have to wait for months to see a doctor, and getting some tests done is also a matter of months. In the meantime illness runs on its own schedule.#
I'd love to have a class of students who want to participate in shipping a product, and thereby learn how to do it themselves at some time in the future. Accredited and graded, which gets the student's attention. First thing I'd teach is how to write a report on software, whether it be a bug, or an idea for improvement. You have to show that you've done something to try to narrow it down, and understand the consequences of what you're asking for. Do we have the resources on the team to contemplate this. Is this something I could do for myself. If I got the feature would I be able to use it or am I just thinking of something would be nice to have, perhaps for others. Everyone feels they would know how to design software, but if they could get close enough to it to see how it actually works, they would see that there's actually a lot to it. #
If YouTube were scriptable, TikTok would've been a YouTube app. #
Journalists: Horse race stories are boring and a waste of time.#
Last update: Wednesday August 24, 2022; 11:13 PM EDT.
