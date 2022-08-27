Heroku and Slack, both owned by Salesforce, both recently eliminated or cut back their free tier. My two cents. OK with me. But tune up your pricing so it lets your product grow like a weed. The tragedy of Heroku, which I was building my software base on, is that they made the product diseconomic for its natural niche -- quick scripts that need to run on the net 24-by-7 but are very low bandwidth. I run dozens of those. It makes no sense to pay $7 a month to run each of them when they can all run together on a $5 a month server at Digital Ocean. It took me years to reimplement Heroku but I did. The shame of it is that lots of other people did it too. One of the responsibilities of a company that makes a product as useful as Heroku is to not get too much in the way of its destiny. Salesforce really fucked that up. #
Overheard on Twitter. My approach is a bit different. I strip all the markup, and say if you want to talk to me with paragraphs, links, styling, titles -- use Markdown.#
President Biden gave a speech about Maga Republicans. Interesting idea. It'll work if you start to hear pundits use the term. Intuitively -- I think the truth is there are no Maga Repubs. If anyone has voted with the Republican Party through the 2020 election, and there were tens of millions of them, they are not seperable. Muddying this up doesn't seem to serve any purpose other than calming Biden's supposed friendship with remaining fence-sitters such as Moscow Mitch. That's really who the term seems to be a gift to. Through the ongoing Trump crime spree, he's still campaigning for the Republican candidates. The other term I don't like is "semi-fascist." Another dream -- somehow there are two kinds of fascists, ones who are on the way to being fascists and the real fascists. Again anyone who voted for Trump in 2020 qualifies as 100 percent American grown Nazi Party fascists, imho -- that is. 😄#
I have taken to calling Trump's Florida Fortress of Solitude Maga Largo. I don't know why. Thought I'd share. #
Last update: Saturday August 27, 2022; 4:17 PM EDT.
