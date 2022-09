I was chatting with a longtime friend last night. He asked if I thought we'd ever see Trump indicted and prosecuted for all the terrible things he's done to our country. I said I have no idea, but it could happen. I asked if, when we were in our 20s, he thought we'd live to see marijuana legalized. He gave a vague answer. I said that's it! That's how it is with Trump facing justice. I have no idea, but ithappen. Stranger less likely things have happened.