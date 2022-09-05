I was chatting with a longtime friend last night. He asked if I thought we'd ever see Trump indicted and prosecuted for all the terrible things he's done to our country. I said I have no idea, but it could happen. I asked if, when we were in our 20s, he thought we'd live to see marijuana legalized. He gave a vague answer. I said that's it! That's how it is with Trump facing justice. I have no idea, but it could happen. Stranger less likely things have happened. #
One more thing. I am a lifelong Mets fan. My friend is a lifelong Cubs fan. We understand the concept of hopeless causes that turn out not to have been completely without cause for hope. #
Wait there's more. Tell me the odds that the Giants and A's would both be in the World Series and that while the third game was getting started there would be a devastating earthquake in the Bay Area. Please explain that one to me. So yeah I think there's a chance that Trump will go to jail, but I expect the truth will turn out to be much stranger than that. #
Last update: Monday September 5, 2022; 2:18 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)