To the people who responded to my earlier call for testers for the feed product, it's taking longer than I thought. But I haven't forgotten. It's coming along nicely. Real soon now. #
Over the years I've had a few friends who I knew when they were broke who became fabulously wealthy. They have taught me a lot, probably not what they intended to teach (if they did at all).#
Verge has a new design. They say it's a blogging platform. The home page is a stream (I would say a river). I wish it were more plain. I also wish they cultivated a blogging community of their sources. Maybe they are doing that. Hard to tell.#
Last update: Tuesday September 13, 2022; 3:23 PM EDT.
