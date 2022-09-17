At the beginning of this year, with the 20th anniversary of RSS 2.0 coming up, I asked myself a question -- why aren't you working on RSS? In some ways it was the most successful project of my career. Why not do more with it.#
It’s so funny, when I was a kid, when marijuana was illegal, I used to smoke weed in my car on long trips or short. I don’t know what I was thinking. It was nuts. There were always roaches in the ashtray.#
BTW, yesterday out of an abundance of caution I changed the app credentials for Drummer. You probably have to log off and log back on if you're using it. #
The frontier in new models for social networks are systems that work wonderfully with small numbers of users. The size of a PTA or bowling team. And to limit forms of expression so that it can't devolve. #
For the last 50 years we've been building social networks that grow without limit, and give the users power to say anything. We keep repeating this, and being shocked when they devolve to the most crude form of human behavior. #
Instead let's pioneer of new forms of social behavior. #
Hopefully something better than devolution, more useful at solving the problems we have. #
Last update: Saturday September 17, 2022; 2:13 PM EDT.
