 
It's even worse than it appears..
Tuesday November 8, 2022; 8:49 PM EST
Twitter is mostly bullshit#
  • I don't get anything from being in a club with journos. #
  • I certainly don't get anything from reading bullshit press releases from politicians.#
  • Or people who make their rep by competing to be the biggest asshole on the planet.#
  • My art is creating new media. I want to hang out with similarly minded people and people who want to use new media and help build it. #
  • We got stuck in a rut in Twitter for 16 years. Maybe 5 of those years were spent exploring new ideas. The rest -- bullshit.#
  • I need my karass. #

Last update: Tuesday November 8, 2022; 9:17 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)