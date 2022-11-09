Ideas for Twitter#

I started thinking and the ideas kept pouring out. Here goes.#
Re the blue checkmarks, leave them alone. Make a very clear statement and stick to it. Blue checkmarks are Twitter Classic.#
Let's come up with some more colors -- silver, gold and black (to correspond to different levels of credit cards perhaps).#
Anyone can buy a silver checkmark. It means that other people, with a single click, or by hovering over their tag, can find out their real name and whatever other verifiable info the user wants to share publicly. The info comes from the credit card company.#
With gold, you get more services and they cost more. Twitter will make introductions to other members who might share interests with you. With this Twitter could get into the businesses of match.com or linkedin.#
Black is reserved for Friends Of Elon, whatever that means. People who hang out and smoke weed or travel on Twitter Tours. The kind of perks credit card companies offer. Hey you could even partner with Amex or whatever. Good deals on a Model Y or Starlink. #
Hey here's another idea. There must be a pool of good names that have been abandoned years ago. Those might be worth money. I'd like to buy a few if they're for sale. Or buy a TLD, maybe .twtr and allow their twitter names to be portable in some sense as afforded by DNS's flexibility. Thinking out loud here. #
BTW, while I have your attention I used to have NYT, and the NYT didn't mind. It goes back to the beginning of Twitter and NYT support for RSS. I'd pump links to NYT articles through this Twitter account. Never got an explanation why it was suspended. If you like the ideas can you ask them to let me use that account again? It was fun. Free advertising for the paper of record. #
Last update: Wednesday November 9, 2022; 8:19 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)