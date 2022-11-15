Artists don't hide#

I’ve been reading a lot of music history. When a new album came out, every musician would listen, in the first days. They’d go to their shows. Listen and let it affect their own creative process.#
The Beatles went to a Jimi Hendrix show in London and heard him cover Sgt Pepper, a week after the album came out!#
In software years and years go by and no one looks. Can you believe a book about innovation in languages came out, and no chapter about Frontier. All the new ideas, still not in the vocabulary of designers, decades later, I hope not lost to history.#
People who think of themselves as friends of mine not willing to spend even five minutes to find out what FeedLand or Drummer are. The first has been out for a month, the latter, a year.#
If you think you’re practicing software art, but you’ve got yourself cloistered and protected from outside influence, you are a pretender, not an artist.#
