Elon Musk is making the same mistake that Kevin Durant did when he signed with the Nets.#
First thing he did after signing, he had a press conference where he dis'd the Knicks. I guess he was thinking there was some kind of rivalry. There wasn't. No one had any feelings at all for the Nets. A complete zero among NY basketball fans. And the Knicks, well we have a lot of heart there and for the most part it's an ache. The last thing we have any energy for is an idiot who has no idea of the place he's entered, and where we're at, basketball-wise.#
And Musk has no idea where Twitter users are re Trump. #
I don't know what led him to believe anyone had any more juice for Trump. Even the people who liked him are tired. He had a good run, as far as trolls go, but we're just tired. Not even remotely excited. #
Trump is all wrung out. Even he knows it. But somehow that fact escaped Musk.#
Last update: Sunday November 20, 2022; 12:08 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)