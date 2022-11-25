 
It's even worse than it appears..
Friday November 25, 2022; 9:39 AM EST
Masto news?#
  • There are lots of news sites covering developments at Twitter.#
  • Are there any news sites focusing on Mastodon?#
  • I'd like to create a category for them in FeedLand. #
  • Shared publicly of course.#
  • What kind of news?#
    • new developments in the system software #
    • new apps from developers#
    • ideas for the future#
    • who are the users#
    • unique applications#
  • I've been around a number of big platforms when they were new, starting with the Apple II, then the IBM PC, Mac, Windows, the web, RSS, podcasting...#
  • When they're new is when the news is interesting and exciting. #
  • The best journalists want to be covering it, and we want them.#
Last update: Friday November 25, 2022; 11:45 AM EST.

