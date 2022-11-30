I hear every day that people don't like that FeedLand uses Twitter for identity. Some comments.#
Using Twitter for identity, at this time, gives Twitter nothing other than the fact that you logged into my app, data which is already publicly accessible. In return they give me a unique name for you, so your data on my server doesn't overwrite someone else's data. #
Changing the identity system would take a lot of time, time that isn't going into adding features, interop and fixing bugs. #
I've had lots of experience being misdirected by the wants of non-users. If only I'd do this then I'd reap the benefit of their usage. But usually that doesn't materialize. Making new features for people who love my product, and leading other developers, is a much better use of my time. #
At some point I hope to offer choice, for reasons that clearly help the product. #
Last update: Wednesday November 30, 2022; 12:02 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)