Why you stopped blogging#

1. All the tools of the web, esp linking (which is itself a social network btw).#
2. The very limited writing tools of Twitter and Facebook.#
You chose the latter because that's where the people were.#
Personally I never stopped blogging, I kept trying to get my blogging to fit in with Twitter, Facebook, Medium, etc. In 2017 I gave that up, and just blogged as a blog. I accepted that most people wouldn't read what I wrote.#
I realized my writing had become crap because I was trying to get it into all those places. I realized that was too much to give up, that writing was how I grew intellectually, and accepting the limits of the business people at the social networks was killing my brain.#
Last update: Wednesday December 14, 2022; 8:45 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)