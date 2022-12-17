Sirens of Elon#

Did you ever read Sirens of Titan by Kurt Vonnegut. We're at a SoT type moment with Twitter. It was such an amazing thing, but we can now speculate on its purpose with some confidence.#
Everything Twitter did, everything you and I did on Twitter was for the simple purpose of giving a new kind of weapon to a boy-man with a vast fortune. His name is not Winston Niles Rumfoord, rather it's Elon Musk, which is kind of a Vonnegut name, if you think about it.#
Or maybe it's so the boy-man could turn it over to the next meaningful person, someone in his karass possibly or perhaps a stranded space traveler from Tralfamadore.#
Last update: Saturday December 17, 2022; 4:45 PM EST.
