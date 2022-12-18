Textcasting is like podcasting but for text. A blog is a way to make text that can be cast. So is a microblog. Or a chat app. The idea is that they should all be able to accept and pass on text without losing elements they don't understand. #
So if I pass a titled item through a system that can't handle titles, no problem, but if when it transmits the text it must pass on the title. #
A short list of required features must be supported, in transit, including simple styling, links, optional titles, unlimited length, enclosures for podcasting, ability to edit. #
This won't happen overnight, but the apps that do this will be ones that are fair to users, and will build a broad set of varied apps that all work on the same data. No lock-in is possible with this approach. #
Last update: Sunday December 18, 2022; 4:55 PM EST.
