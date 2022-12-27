FeedLand update#

You don't need to be signed on to use the command, however, if you're signed on, there are checkboxes so you can see which feeds you're subscribed to and you can see the categories you've assigned them to. #
There's an entry box at the top of the search page that allows you to search for more terms. #
The results can be sorted by title, how recently they've updated, and the number of people subscribing to the feed. #
You can get more details about the feed by clicking on its title, and view the five most recent items by clicking on the grey wedge to the left of the title. #
Last update: Tuesday December 27, 2022; 12:28 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)