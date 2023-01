If you want to watch me update my blog outline you can do it here . It seems to update in real time. I must have written this thing, but I don't remember doing so. Looking at the JavaScript console, it's quite sexy, hooked into the websocket protocol supported by Drummer , which is of course where I am editing this mofo. When I let up on the keyboard for a second or two it sends an update. It's not updating on every keystroke; that would be wasteful. It's fun to watch while I type in one window and watch the update in the other one.