BOTY 2022#

After naming Heather Cox Richardson as my BOTY for 2022 yesterday, I got a nice link from Joe Trippi, a famous political campaign manager and a good human being, saying this means something, and that led to a nice thank you from Ms HCR herself. Now I'm a nobody compared to her, but she was so gracious -- it made we wonder if grace is part of what makes someone a great blogger. #
When I think of great blogging I think of Julia Child. She was on a mission to teach everyone who would listen about French cooking. She would never miss an opportunity to praise someone for giving it a try. In the same way HCR believes in American democracy, and that appears to be the source of her grace. It certainly is a consistent theme through all her posts, podcasts, and the one book of hers that I have read. #
BTW, I used the word "sass" to describe some of her blogging. I was thinking about the way she talks about Thomas Jefferson. It's good. It says to me, a person who got a fairly standard education in American History from New York public schools, that these founders that we all iconify and think were so great, actually were people, and some of them were not beyond reproach, like Jefferson. That's the source of my use of the term in yesterday's post.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)