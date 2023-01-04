 
Wednesday January 4, 2023; 1:05 PM EST
I am in interop mode#
  • Looking for products that can interop on the basis of RSS or OPML primarily. That's what I've invested in most heavily. #
    • FeedLand for RSS.#
    • Drummer for OPML.#
  • Though there is crossover. #
    • Drummer can read an RSS feed.#
    • FeedLand products OPML feed lists.#

