Wednesday January 11, 2023; 1:23 PM EST
I still love my Tesla#
  • I bought my Tesla before people got all crabby about it. #
  • And no just because you don't like Elon Musk I'm not going to walk away from a $70K purchase of a product that I absolutely adore. #
  • Every time I drive my car I feel like it's a huge privilege to drive it. #
  • I know of no other product that makes me feel that way.#
  • And yes I think Musk is an asshole too and a danger to our civilization.#
  • But then I actually warned you all that someone like Musk could buy Twitter, and you didn't listen.#

