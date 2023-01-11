 
Wednesday January 11, 2023; 2:33 PM EST
How you know you're gaslighting#
  • You're gaslighting when you tell another person how they feel about something. #
  • If I see myself doing that, I hit the brakes hard, and go for a walk and think about it. And over time I've trained myself not to believe I know how other people are feeling. #
  • Esp people who I only know from reading their emails or blog posts.#

