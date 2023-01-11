 
Wednesday January 11, 2023; 5:45 PM EST
A sad truth#
  • A sad truth for all the holier-than-thous is that we all use products made by evil companies all the fecking time.#
  • I bet you bought something made by Exxon in the last week. #
  • They might have created a name of a company that makes you think you're not buying from an evil corp, but that's just marketing. #
  • If you think you're fighting back against The Man by giving grief to a fellow human being, hmm, no.#
  • Please have a nice day. 😄 #

