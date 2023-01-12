 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday January 12, 2023; 10:51 PM EST
Medium gets Mastoicized#
  • It was smart for Medium to embrace Mastodon.#
  • It gets people talking about Medium again.#
  • What comes next? Setting up a Masto-instance is easy. #
  • Will Substack, who stole Medium's thunder, be next to embrace Mastoicism?#
  • Maybe Mastodon will become WordPress? Just support Markdown and get rid of the character limit and Masto is almost there. #
  • I keep wondering how this will evolve. #
  • Meanwhile I'm working every day on FeedLand. Quietly. 😄#
  • One thing is for sure -- ActivityPub is complicated.#
  • It would be a very hard job I imagine to make Medium an ActivityPub node. #
  • I'm not sure ActivityPub gets you all that much, btw.#
  • I'm still betting heavy on RSS, just enough syndication.#
  • Just some random end-of-day thoughts.#

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday January 12, 2023; 10:57 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)