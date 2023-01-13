 
Friday January 13, 2023; 9:41 AM EST
An RSS OS#
  • What if you built an operating system around RSS?#
  • FeedLand is going down this path. #
  • Feeds are so easy to work with in FeedLand, I want to build all the features with RSS now.#
  • BTW -- I am not leaving outliners and OPML behind. #
  • There's a small feature tucked away in the Source namespace that allows an RSS item to be an outline. #
  • A global network of outlines moving at the speed of RSS.#

